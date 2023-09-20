Advertisement

Ravens DB Ar’Darius Washington to miss multiple weeks with an upper-body injury

glenn erby
·1 min read

The Baltimore Ravens will be without talented defensive back Ar’Darius Washington for multiple weeks after the versatile defender suffered an upper-body injury via head coach John Harbaugh.

Washington was placed on injured reserve on Tuesday, with offensive lineman Sam Mustipher signing to the 53-man roster in his place.

Washington has been the team’s slot cornerback for the first two weeks.

He played 95% of the defensive snaps Sunday in Cincinnati and 73% of the snaps in Week 1 against the Texans, logging 11 tackles, two passes defended, and a sack in the first two games.

Story originally appeared on Ravens Wire