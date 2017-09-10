Ravens’ Danny Woodhead exits Bengals game with hamstring injury

Danny Woodhead’s first season with the Ravens appeared as if it was off to a fine start, as the running back compiled 37 total yards on three catches and one carry in the first quarter of Baltimore’s Week 1 game at the Bengals.







Flacco ➡ Woodhead. Again.



This guy looks good in purple. pic.twitter.com/YL3FWTEoL5





— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 10, 2017









Danny Woodhead is already moving the chains. Dude is very ready to be a big-time weapon this year.

— Ryan Mink (@ryanmink) September 10, 2017







That was until he pulled up with a left hamstring injury and was carted to the locker room.







Woodhead fell down without contact and immediately called for help. Tried to walk it off for the #Ravens

— Jim Owczarski (@JimOwczarski) September 10, 2017









UPDATE: Danny Woodhead's injury is confirmed to be a hamstring injury. His return is DOUBTFUL.#BALvsCIN

— Ravens Nation (@LIVERavenNation) September 10, 2017







It may have been a re-aggravation of the hamstring injury that caused him to miss significant time in training camp.

Woodhead is doubtful to return, and his absence leaves an already-thin Ravens running back corps even thinner.



