Ravens’ Danny Woodhead exits Bengals game with hamstring injury

Danny Woodhead’s first season with the Ravens appeared as if it was off to a fine start, as the running back compiled 37 total yards on three catches and one carry in the first quarter of Baltimore’s Week 1 game at the Bengals.
Flacco ➡ Woodhead. Again.
This guy looks good in purple. pic.twitter.com/YL3FWTEoL5
— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 10, 2017
Danny Woodhead is already moving the chains. Dude is very ready to be a big-time weapon this year.
— Ryan Mink (@ryanmink) September 10, 2017
That was until he pulled up with a left hamstring injury and was carted to the locker room.
Woodhead fell down without contact and immediately called for help. Tried to walk it off for the #Ravens
— Jim Owczarski (@JimOwczarski) September 10, 2017
UPDATE: Danny Woodhead's injury is confirmed to be a hamstring injury. His return is DOUBTFUL.#BALvsCIN
— Ravens Nation (@LIVERavenNation) September 10, 2017
It may have been a re-aggravation of the hamstring injury that caused him to miss significant time in training camp.
Woodhead is doubtful to return, and his absence leaves an already-thin Ravens running back corps even thinner.
Danny Woodhead is being carted to locker room. Ravens down to 2 backs.
— Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiecsun) September 10, 2017
