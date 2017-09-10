Ravens’ Danny Woodhead exits Bengals game with hamstring injury

Danny Woodhead’s first season with the Ravens appeared as if it was off to a fine start, as the running back compiled 37 total yards on three catches and one carry in the first quarter of Baltimore’s Week 1 game at the Bengals.




That was until he pulled up with a left hamstring injury and was carted to the locker room.




It may have been a re-aggravation of the hamstring injury that caused him to miss significant time in training camp.

Woodhead is doubtful to return, and his absence leaves an already-thin Ravens running back corps even thinner.