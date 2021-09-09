Ravens cut practice short, reportedly fear significant injuries for Marcus Peters and Gus Edwards

Whoever put a curse on the Baltimore Ravens running backs can probably stop now. The team reportedly cut practice short Thursday after running back Gus Edwards and cornerback Marcus Peters sustained potentially significant knee injuries on back-to-back plays, according to Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

The team has not diagnosed either injury yet, though it reportedly fears both players experienced ACL injuries.

Ravens also fear that CB Marcus Peters suffered a torn ACL in same practice, per source. https://t.co/CM5vbbjfAa — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 9, 2021

If true, both Edwards and Peters would likely miss the entire 2021 NFL season while rehabbing from those injuries.

Even if the two manage to avoid season-ending injuries, any time lost by Edwards or Peters would have a significant effect on the Ravens. Peters, 28, is considered one of the best corners in the game. He's made three Pro Bowls, two All-Pro teams and won the Defensive Rookie of the Year award in 2015.

Ravens continue to lose running backs to injury

Edwards, 26, was expected to see a significant increase in playing time after J.K. Dobbins sustained a torn ACL in August. Just days after Dobbins' injury, Justice Hill, who was expected to back up Edwards, was also lost to a season-ending injury.

Prior to signing Le'Veon Bell to the practice squad Tuesday, the team had just two healthy running backs on the roster, Edwards and Ty'Son Williams.

With Edwards out, Williams and Bell will likely get carries in Week 1. It's also possible the team signs a free agent — like recently-cut Latavius Murray — before the start of the 2021 season.

Until then, the team might want to consider wrapping all their remaining running backs in bubble wrap until Monday's game.