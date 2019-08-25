Ravens cut Nicholas Grigsby

The Ravens parted ways with a pair of linebackers this weekend.

Paul Worrilow asked for his release a day after signing with the Ravens. There was a report that he’s retiring from football, but head coach John Harbaugh said Worrilow is “trying to figure things out and working things out with what he wants to do” in the future.

The other departure was a choice made by the Ravens. They waived Nicholas Grigsby, who signed with the team to provide depth at linebacker in late July.

Grigsby played three games with the Lions last year and 14 games with the Patriots in 2016 and 2017. He has 15 career tackles and the Ravens have a couple of empty roster spots with the cut to 53 players less than a week away.