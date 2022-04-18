Ravens cut Miles Boykin

The Ravens were trying to trade wide receiver Miles Boykin last month, and after they found no takers, they have decided to let him go.

Baltimore cut Boykin today, ending a three-year tenure for him with the team.

Boykin was a 2019 third-round draft pick who got significant playing time on offense his first two seasons but was limited almost exclusively to special teams last season. He caught just one pass last year.

The Ravens also signed four exclusive rights free agents: Quarterback Tyler Huntley, center Trystan Colon, linebacker Kristian Welch and long snapper Nick Moore.

