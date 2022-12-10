The Ravens are preparing for the return of running back J.K. Dobbins.

Baltimore is waiving running back Mike Davis and activating Dobbins today, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

A 2020 second-round pick, Dobbins had a promising rookie year but has been unlucky with injuries since then, missing the entire 2021 season with a torn ACL and playing in only four games so far this year because of issues with the same knee.

Dobbins should be good to go for Sunday against the Steelers, and the Ravens will hope he can make an immediate impact on an offense that will be missing Lamar Jackson and going with backup quarterback Tyler Huntley in his place.

Ravens cut Mike Davis with J.K. Dobbins returning originally appeared on Pro Football Talk