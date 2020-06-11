Linebacker Jake Ryan‘s stay with the Ravens turned out to be a brief one.

Ryan agreed to a deal with the Ravens on April 18 and signed it on May 4. The team announced on Thursday that he’s been released.

The agreement with Ryan came shortly before the Ravens drafted Patrick Queen in the first round and Malik Harrison in the third round. Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said recently that he expects both rookies to see a lot of playing time this season, which explains why Ryan fell out of the team’s plans so quickly.

Ryan missed the entire 2018 season with the Packers because of a torn ACL and he only appeared in two games for the Jaguars last season.

Ravens cut Jake Ryan originally appeared on Pro Football Talk