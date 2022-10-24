Ravens cut Daryl Worley

The Ravens released veteran cornerback Daryl Worley from their active roster Monday, according to the NFL’s personnel notice.

His departure leaves the Ravens with only 51 players on their 53-player roster. The team could use the spots to activate outside linebackers Tyus Bowser and David Ojabo and/or tight end Charlie Kolar, who remain in their 21-day practice window.

Worley has bounced between the team’s active roster and practice squad all season, and it’s likely he re-signs to the practice squad.

He has played three games with the Ravens this season, seeing action on five defensive snaps and 23 on special teams. Worley has only one tackle.

Worley is in his seventh NFL season, having played 73 games with 54 starts.

