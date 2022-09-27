Ravens cut Daryl Worley

Charean Williams
·1 min read

The Ravens released veteran cornerback Daryl Worley on Tuesday, the team announced.

Worley played in the Week 2 loss to the Dolphins, seeing action on five defensive snaps and four on special teams. He appeared in four games last season, including one with Baltimore.

The Ravens made a number of moves on their practice squad, including signing veteran outside linebacker Jeremiah Attaochu to bolster their depth at an injury-laden position.

Baltimore also added guard Zack Johnson to its practice squad.

Attaochu, 29, is entering his ninth NFL season. He was with the Bears last season but tore a pectoral muscle in Week 5, and Chicago released him in June.

Attaochu, a second-round choice of the Chargers in 2014, has 20.5 career sacks.

Injuries have hit the Ravens hard at outside linebacker, testing their depth. Starter and team sack leader Justin Houston is dealing with a minor groin injury that sidelined him for much of Sunday’s win in New England. The Ravens already lost Steven Means and Vince Biegel to season-ending Achilles tears and Tyus Bowser and rookie David Ojabo are still working their way back from Achilles injuries.

Baltimore signed outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul on Monday, and they elevated veteran outside linebacker Brandon Copeland from the practice squad last week.

Johnson went undrafted in 2020 and has spent time with the Packers and Broncos.

The Ravens released cornerback T.J. Carrie and receiver Makai Polk from the practice squad to make room for Attaochu and Johnson.

