Ravens cut Corey Clement, Robert Jackson

Running back Corey Clement is set to hit the open market again.

According to multiple reportes, the Ravens are releasing Clement ahead of Tuesday’s deadline to shave the size of the roster to 85 players. Defensive back Robert Jackson is also being cut loose in Baltimore.

Clement signed with the Ravens in July after playing every game for the Cowboys last season. He ran four times for 17 yards in the team’s first preseason game.

The Ravens recently activated J.K. Dobbins, who joins Mike Davis, Tyler Badie, Justice Hill, and Tyler McCrary as the running backs on the active roster. Gus Edwards remains on the physically unable to perform list.

Jackson had two tackles in the preseason opener. He appeared in five games for the Ravens last season.

