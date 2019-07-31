Ravens cut 2018 fifth-rounder Jordan Lasley

The Ravens finally have this year’s first-round wide receiver on the practice field, but 2018 fifth-rounder Jordan Lasley won’t be around to take any reps alongside Marquise Brown.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh announced that Lasley has been dropped from the roster during his Wednesday press conference at training camp.

Lasley was involved in a scuffle with defensive back Cyrus Jones during practice on Tuesday. Harbaugh said that did not contribute to the decision to cut Lasley and that the team didn’t see a fit for him on this season’s team.

Lasley did not really fit on last year’s team either as he was never active for a game during his rookie season despite being on the 53-man roster all season.

If any of the league’s 31 other teams liked Lasley out of UCLA and want to see if Lasley is a fit for them, they’ll be able to make a waiver claim for his services.