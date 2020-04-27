Ravens credited with two of 2020 Draft's highest-value picks by NFL Network

It's no secret the Ravens have a strong track record at the NFL Draft, selecting future stars no matter what round a player falls to.

The 2020 NFL Draft was no different for Eric DeCosta and the Baltimore front office, drafting a number of talented players at spots far below what their talent level suggests.

NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah shared his top value picks in this year's draft and the Ravens have two selections that made the cut.

My top value picks for every round 👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/cvhyOTJmhH — Daniel Jeremiah (@MoveTheSticks) April 27, 2020

Jeremiah determined the value of a pick by taking the difference between the rank of the player on his big board and the selection the player came off the board.

Queen was ranked 15th and was drafted 28th (+13), while Stone was ranked 123rd and Baltimore drafted him 219th overall (+96). And that's not to mention the Ravens coming away with Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins at the end of the second round.

Considering the Ravens' elite offensive attack led by Lamar Jackson, Mark Ingram, Mark Andrews and a beastly offensive line, fans have to feel good about their team finding value on the defensive side of the ball.

The next step will be incorporating these talented players into a defense already littered with talent and experience.

