With today’s retirement of longtime guard Marshal Yanda, the Ravens have a big hole in the middle of their line.

And they could be thinking about a reunion with a big part of their past.

According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, the Ravens could potentially bring Kelechi Osemele back into the fold as a replacement.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The 30-year-old Osemele was a second-round pick of the Ravens in 2012, but left in 2016 for a huge free agent deal with the Raiders.

Last March, he was traded to the Jets, but that didn’t prove to be a stable relationship. He was released last October after a disagreement with the team over whether he should have shoulder surgery (he did) and the team’s opinion of his condition.

He’s apparently recovered and hoping to prove himself healthy to return to the field, and the Ravens are apparently open to the idea.

Ravens could be interested in Kelechi Osemele reunion originally appeared on Pro Football Talk