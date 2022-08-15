Ravens could face off against familiar face in Week 1 of 2022 season vs. Jets

The Baltimore Ravens will face off against the entire AFC East during the 2022 season, as will the entirety of the AFC North. For Baltimore, they will play the whole division within the first month of the season in the New York Jets, Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills in Weeks 1-4 respectively.

During Week 1 of the 2022 preseason, New York starting quarterback Zach Wilson suffered what many thought was a serious knee injury, but instead was a bone bruise and meniscus tear. The initial timeline on the injury is around 2-4 weeks, and if Wilson misses Week 1 against Baltimore, former Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco would step in and start against his former team.

Story originally appeared on Ravens Wire