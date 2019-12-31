Ravens' coordinators Roman, Martindale confirm opposing teams’ interest for head coaching interviews

OWINGS MILLS, Md. - The Ravens earned the right to have Wild Card Weekend off, but that doesn't mean everyone in the organization won't be busy this week.

Offensive coordinator Greg Roman and defensive coordinator Don Martindale have both been linked to head coaching openings throughout the NFL, and have been contacted by both the Browns and Giants, respectively.

Roman and Martindale confirmed the interest Tuesday afternoon.

They both, predictably, reiterated their love for Baltimore and said their focus is on preparing for the playoffs. When it comes time to interview for those jobs isn't up to them, they both added.

"I think it needs to be an opportunity of a lifetime," Martindale said. "We love it here. We love this city. We love the culture here in this building."

Martindale has been the Ravens' defensive coordinator for two years and has never been a head coach before. He was also the Ravens' linebackers coach from 2012-2017. Last season, he led the Ravens to the No. 1 overall defense, in terms of yardage per game, in the league and has consistently boasted one of the NFL's best defenses.

This year, the Ravens rank fourth in yards per game allowed (300.6), 11th in yards per play (5.2) and 11th in third-down defense (37 percent). The unit has also taken massive steps forward since a Week 4 loss to the Browns - the team's last loss of the season.

Similarly to Martindale, Roman is leading the league's best offense this year and will talk to the Browns about their head coaching spot.

"I think all of us would probably say we want to be a head coach, that's what you work towards," Roman said. "Work long and hard and our families are a big part of that as well. Very grateful to be in an organization that encourages that mindset. I think everything has its place, you have to be able to compartmentalize. That is something that is in its own box on the shelf. When that opportunity comes, it will be addressed."

Roman is at the controls, in his first season as Ravens offensive coordinator, of the league's most explosive offense with Lamar Jackson, the league's likely MVP, at quarterback.

The Ravens rank second in yards per game (407.6), third in yards per play (6.1) and first in points (531). While Roman's successes in the NFL have come with more mobile quarterbacks like Tyrod Taylor, Colin Kaepernick and now Jackson, he's been an elite designer of NFL rushing offenses.

Since 2012, Roman's offenses have ranked fourth, third, fourth, first, second and first in the league when he's coordinated a full season. And last Sunday, the Ravens set the all-time mark for rushing yards in a season with 3,296 yards.

For now, though, the focus is on the playoffs and preparing for what's next. Whatever happens with the coaching search, Martindale and Roman explained, will happen eventually.

"Right now, we have three opponents that we're getting ready for," Roman said. "We've got a lot of balls in the air, for all you jugglers out there. My focus is certainly on our guys and our team and our offense and whatnot. In all due time, those things will be addressed."

