Ravens continue to add to secondary in 2023 NFL mock draft by Bleacher Report

The Baltimore Ravens have added plenty of talent to their secondary over the course of the 2022 offseason. With players such as safeties Marcus Williams and Kyle Hamilton as well as cornerback Kyle Fuller added into a group that already boasted cornerbacks Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters as well as Chuck Clark, the unit is looking extremely stout.

In a “way-too early” 2023 mock draft, Alex Ballentine of Bleacher Report continued to add to Baltimore’s secondary, selecting cornerback Cam Smith out of the University of South Carolina with the No. 23 overall pick. He first talked about Baltimore’s phenomenal cornerback duo already on the roster in Humphrey and Peters.

“The 25-year-old Humphrey has earned one All-Pro nod (2019), two Pro Bowl appearances (2019 and 2020) and allowed just a 53.6 percent completion rate in 2021. Peters is a three-time All-Pro selection (2015, 2016 and 2019) and one of the best corners in the league when healthy…However, he is coming off a torn ACL that cost him his entire 2021 season. Peters has just one year left on his contract and will be 30 years old by the time he starts a new one.”

He then explained that the team could turn to the draft to add even more at the cornerback position.

“If the Ravens want to continue enjoying the perks of having lockdown corners, they may have to turn to the draft. Cam Smith has certainly looked like one playing for South Carolina…Smith has a similar build to Peters at 6’0″, 185 pounds and he’s similarly annoying to opposing receivers. He uses great technique to shut down opposing receivers and only gave up 184 yards across 11 games, per PFF.”

In three collegiate seasons, Smith has totaled 64 tackles and five interceptions, improving in each year he’s played. With a big fourth season he could boost himself firmly into the first round conversation, and Baltimore hasn’t been shy to select the best player available on their board, even if it comes at a position of strength.