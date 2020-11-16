Ravens confirm Nick Boyle’s injury is season-ending

Ravens tight end Nick Boyle will miss the rest of the season after suffering a knee injury on Sunday night.

Boyle’s left leg bent awkwardly when he was tackled following a four-yard reception, and players on both teams immediately signaled for the medical staff to come out. Ravens coach John Harbaugh confirmed after the game that Boyle has already been ruled out for the rest of the season, and quarterback Lamar Jackson said Boyle’s teammates are sick about it.

“Nick is our brother,” Jackson said, via ESPN. “We were hoping he would just be out for the game at least. But [we’re] just finding out he’s out for the season. I don’t even know what to say. [I’m] ticked off.”

Most of the Ravens’ roster surrounded Boyle on the field as he was carted off.

