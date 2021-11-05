Ravens confident Marlon Humphrey will bounce back from bad day against Bengals

The Ravens had a bye last week, so it has been a long wait for the team to get back on the field and fully shake off a 41-17 loss to the Bengals in Week Seven.

Cornerback Marlon Humphrey had a particularly rough day in that loss. Ja'Marr Chase posted eight catches for 201 yards and a touchdown with Humphrey on him for much of the day.

The Ravens aren’t concerned about a repeat of Week Seven. Safety DeShon Elliott said Humphrey is “going to continue to show you” that he’s the best corner in the league and defensive coordinator Wink Martindale shared his belief in a rebound as well.

“I have all the confidence in the world in Marlon,” Martindale said, via Jonas Shaffer of the Baltimore Sun. “He’s the first one to tell you he didn’t play well, and that happens. He’ll bounce back.”

Humphrey will get a good test in the team’s return to action as he will have to contend with Vikings wideouts Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen on Sunday.

