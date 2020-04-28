The Ravens completed their defensive line overhaul with the 2020 draft class

Just under four months ago, the Ravens got beat in embarrassing fashion at their own game by the Titans in the playoffs.

Titans running back Derrick Henry rushed for 195 yards on 30 carries as the Titans out-rushed the NFL's best rushing team of all time by more than 30 yards and ended the Ravens' 14-2 season in the divisional playoffs.

The Ravens' transactions since that day indicate they're not ready for that to happen again.

With the draft concluded, the Ravens revamping of their defensive line is complete, a task that started at the outset of free agency with the acquisition of Calais Campbell and ended with the draft choice of Broderick Washington Jr. in the fifth round.

The Ravens' starting defensive front against the Titans consisted of Brandon Williams, Michael Pierce and Chris Wormley. Off the bench, the team used Justin Ellis, Domata Peko Sr., and Jihad Ward to fill in the rotation.

When next season rolls around, there's a chance that only two starters and one depth player that played in that Titans game will remain on the roster.

"I think it's a good environment right now to bring a young guy in," coach John Harbaugh said. "We have great leadership in Calais and Derek (Wolfe), and Brandon is an awesome leader, too. And we have great coaches in (defensive line coach) Joe Cullen and (outside linebackers coach) Drew Wilkins. Those guys really do an awesome job developing guys and getting guys ready to play."

The Ravens made two draft picks in Washington and Justin Madubuike last weekend, two players who figure to add into the rotation and backup the starting defensive front. With all of the Ravens' projected starting linemen over the age of 30, they needed some younger depth at the position.

"I think Justin is a guy who - first and foremost - plays hard," Harbaugh said of Madubuike. "He can rush the passer, he runs to the football, and I think he's a guy who has tremendous upside. He is going to develop quickly with those guys in front of him, and I think it's a great spot for him to be in."

Baltimore views Washington as a defensive tackle in their scheme, one that can line up as a three or five technique over the guard or tackle.

"Just like offensive linemen, we look for versatility amongst our D-line, and he's one of those guys who fits that mold," director of player personnel Joe Hortiz said after the selection. "He lined up anywhere - when you watch him on film - from right over the center, in a three-technique, as a five- and six-technique rusher coming from the end spot. So, I think we love his versatility and his ability to align in multiple spots."

A theme of the offseason was boosting the team's versatility and pass rush on the inside, showcased by each of the Ravens' signings, trades and draft choices.

Campbell and Wolfe, the team's two biggest free agent acquisitions, registered 6.5 and seven sacks last season in Jacksonville and Denver, respectively. Madubuike had 5.5 sacks at Texas A&M in 2019 and Washington had 2.5.

The team has some in-house options as well with Ward and Ellis, both of whom re-signed with the Ravens in the offseason after joining the team mid-season. Fullback and defensive lineman Patrick Ricard, who didn't play a defensive snap against the Titans, is also on the roster. Daylon Mack, who was a fifth-round pick in 2019 and played in one game last season, is in the mix to compete for a roster spot too.

Baltimore lost Michael Pierce in free agency and traded Chris Wormley to Pittsburgh, meaning a near overhaul of the position was necessary.

"We lost some guys in the front seven this offseason, and we always want to continue to be as strong up front as we can," DeCosta said. "And that's something that since coach Harbaugh's been the head coach, (since) 2008, he has stressed that we are as strong as we can be on the offensive and defensive lines. So, we try to get guys every single year in the draft on both sides of the ball.

With the team's selections of inside linebackers Patrick Queen and Malik Harrison in the first three rounds of the draft, the Ravens' run defense, which ranked 20th in yards-per-carry (4.4), and the team's pass rush, which ranked 21st (37 sacks), should be much improved.

No team blitzes more than the Ravens, who were the only team in the NFL to blitz more than 50 percent of the time last year. So while the Ravens will remain aggressive in 2020, the improvements will start on the defensive line.

"I know sometimes our fans don't think that's maybe sexy, but we do," DeCosta said. "We want to be as strong up front as we can, so you're going to see us do that every single draft. It's important to us to control the line of scrimmage and be a physical football team."

