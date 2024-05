Ravens complete 2024 NFL regular season schedule

The Ravens have waited for months, and they now know who they’ll face and where this season after the NFL released the schedule for all 32 teams.

Baltimore will play four games in primetime, including one against the Texans on Christmas night.

Here’s the TEAM’s complete 2024 schedule:

Week Date Opponent Time (ET) 1 September 5 at Chiefs 8:20 PM | NBC* Tickets 2 September 15 vs Raiders 1:00 PM | CBS Tickets 3 September 22 @ Cowboys 4:25 PM | FOX Tickets 4 September 29 vs. Bills 8:20 PM | NBC* Tickets 5 October 6 @ Bengals 1:00 PM | CBS Tickets 6 October 13 vs. Commanders 1:00 PM | CBS Tickets 7 October 21 @ Buccaneers 8:15 PM | ESPN Tickets 8 October 27 @ Browns 1:00 PM | CBS Tickets 9 November 3 vs. Broncos 1:00 PM | CBS Tickets 10 November 7 vs. Bengals 8:15 PM | Prime Video* Tickets 11 November 17 @ Steelers 1:00 PM | CBS Tickets 12 November 25 @ Chargers 8:15 PM | ESPN* Tickets 13 December 1 vs. Eagles 4:25 PM | CBS Tickets 14 Bye Tickets 15 December 15 @ Giants 1:00 PM | CBS Tickets 16 December 21 vs. Steelers 4:30 PM | FOX Tickets 17 December 25 @ Texans 4:30 PM | Netflix Tickets 18 TBD vs Browns TBD Tickets

*prime-time game

