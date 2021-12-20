Ravens come up point short against Packers as 2-point conversion fails
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
If at first you don’t succeed, John Harbaugh is going to try and win a game with a 2-point play again.
And for the second time this month, the Baltimore Ravens were unable to connect with tight end Mark Andrews and wound up losing a game.
Tyler Huntley had scored a pair of touchdowns in the final five minutes to bring the Ravens within 31-30.
TYLER HUNTLEY. #RavensFlock
📺: #GBvsBAL on FOX
📱: NFL app pic.twitter.com/v9iAI6gaUS
— NFL (@NFL) December 20, 2021
Harbaugh decided to go for 2, given how depleted the Ravens were by injuries and COVID-19.
And, just as it happened against the Pittsburgh Steelers Dec. 5, the Ravens were unable to come away with a victory.
Green Bay defensed the pass to Andrews, who had 10 catches, 136 yards and a pair of touchdowns. And once again, Baltimore came up a point short.
And, once again, the Packers were champions of the NFC North.
The Ravens were down 30-31 and went for a two-point conversion. It failed. pic.twitter.com/hsWTuQBP6D
— FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) December 20, 2021