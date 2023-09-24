Ravens and Colts head to overtime

Sixty minutes aren't enough for the Ravens and Colts.

The two teams are headed to overtime in Indianapolis. The Colts tied the game 19-19 on a Matt Gay field goal with 57 seconds left to play in the game.

The Ravens were able to drive the ball to midfield, but Lamar Jackson was sacked with 18 seconds left to play and was nearly intercepted one play later. That left the offense with one last chance to move into field goal range for Justin Tucker and Jackson hit Nelson Agholor to set up a 61-yard attempt.

Tucker's won a lot of games with his foot, but this kick fell short and the two teams are heading to overtime.