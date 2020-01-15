Ravens coaching staff to coach AFC at Pro Bowl in Orlando

In addition to the 12 Pro Bowl selections for the Ravens, there will be some familiar faces in Orlando next weekend.

Coach John Harbaugh and the rest of the Ravens' staff will head to Florida to coach the AFC in the Pro Bowl, the team announced Wednesday. They're awarded the chance by virtue of having the AFC's best record no longer in the playoffs.

The NFC team will be coached by Sean Payton and the rest of the Saints staff after they finished the regular season 13-3 but were eliminated by the Vikings in the Wild-Card round.

The Ravens' coaching staff has previously coached the Pro Bowl, once in 2014, and will have the opportunity to coach an NFL-best 12 Ravens during the game.

It still remains to be seen who will play in the Pro Bowl for the Ravens, but Mark Andrews has confirmed he would play. Lamar Jackson was non-committal on Saturday immediately after the loss to the Titans.

