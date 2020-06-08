Ravens coaches back at team facility Monday

NFL coaches were allowed to return to team facilities last Friday, but the Ravens decided to take the weekend before returning to the office.

The team announced on Monday that head coach John Harbaugh and other members of his staff are in the facility for the first time in nearly three months. They’re expected to continue to work from those offices for the next couple of weeks as the offseason program winds down.

That program will continue to be held remotely as players have not been given the green light to come into the facility unless they are rehabbing injuries.

Several teams had coaches back on Friday and the 49ers are the only team that isn’t able to have their coaches in the building due to local regulations. Colts head coach Frank Reich said last week that he doesn’t anticipate having coaches back until players are able to join them.

