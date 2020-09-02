John Harbaugh obviously has some inside information, and a vested interest.

And the Ravens coach was willing to put himself out there, to advocate for his brother.

Via Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com, Harbaugh encouraged the Big Ten (where his brother Jim coaches the University of Michigan) to return to playing football in the fall.

“I’ll throw a little controversy out there, this is my position, I say free the Big Ten. Free the Big Ten,” Harbaugh said. “Let’s go play some football. Let’s get Michigan and Ohio State and all those great teams playing some football. . . . Michigan had zero positive tests in August. They’re doing a great job with their protocols and those guys want to play. For anybody who wants to opt out, they can. They can.

“Their families should have that choice, just like the SEC gave the players and the families that choice. Most of them decided to play as a family. I think the Big Ten players should have that choice. I’m on record, you got it, free the Big Ten.”

While he’s clearly doing his brother a favor here, he’s not the only one who feels that way.

Ohio State’s president said she was “very hopeful” the Buckeyes would return to play later this fall (which may or may not be a good thing for John’s brother), and they have the White House on their side as well.

Ravens coach wades in: “Free the Big Ten” originally appeared on Pro Football Talk