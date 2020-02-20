Ravens coach John Harbaugh won’t be at Scouting Combine

Add another coach to the list of those who’ll be absent from Indianapolis next week, and this is a big one.

According to Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com, Ravens coach John Harbaugh won’t attend the Scouting Combine.

The reigning league coach of the year recently had knee replacement surgery, so travel limitations are the apparent reason for his absence.

But a growing number of coaches won’t be there, as the event pivots toward a television spectacle rather than a scouting opportunity.

With on-field drills happening at night so they can be televised by NFL Network, interviews have been moved to earlier in the day, and there will be fewer of them.

The Broncos aren’t sending their assistant coaches, and the Rams are likewise leaving their new coordinators back at the office.