Ravens coach John Harbaugh shares his excitement about OT Ronnie Stanley

The Baltimore Ravens are amidst an offensive line rebuild after losing three starters in 2024 free agency. John Simpson, Kevin Zeitler, and Morgan Moses departed for other teams, which opened up other opportunities for other players to earn starting jobs.

One role that isn’t up for grabs is that of Ronnie Stanley, who is entering a big year. He has struggled with health and injuries over the last few seasons but has expressed his confidence that he can bounce back this season. Head coach John Harbaugh echoed Stanley’s excitement, especially after his comments about not feeling as good as he does since the 2020 season.

“I don’t really remember 2020. It seems so long ago. That whole year was just a blimp, just gone. Does anybody remember 2020? Apparently, Ronnie [Stanley] does, and it was a good year for Ronnie. [It was] a bad year for everybody else but a good year for Ronnie. Where are we going with this?” (laughter) “Ronnie’s doing a good job. He got in shape, it looks like. He’s ready to go. It’s exciting. I love Ronnie. I love who he is – his personality – but I also love what he’s capable of doing on the football field. If we get Ronnie Stanley out there playing to that level, that would be wonderful.”

A healthy Ronnie Stanley would go a long way for the Ravens in their quest for another Super Bowl. Baltimore knows how important its offensive line is, and while replacing three starters will be crucial to how well its unit plays this season, so will Stanley’s performance.

Story originally appeared on Ravens Wire