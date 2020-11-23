Ravens coach John Harbaugh says Thanksgiving game against Steelers still on

John Harbaugh says game against Steelers is on as scheduled originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Ravens officially placed running backs Mark Ingram and J.K. Dobbins on the Reserve/COVID-19 list after positive tests late Sunday night.

Additionally, the Ravens placed defensive tackle Brandon Williams on the list as well as a high-risk close contact. All three will be unable to play in Thursday’s game against the Steelers. But despite the approaching game, the Ravens and Steelers are still scheduled to kickoff in three days.

Coach John Harbaugh said there was “no movement” to Thursday’s game, and that all close contacts have been identified. Meaning, according to Harbaugh, the Ravens should be in the clear as it relates to positive tests stemming from last weekend for the rest of this week.

When asked if he was frustrated with the continual looming threat of COVID-19 threats that, in this case, can take out two key offensive contributors, Harbaugh shrugged off the suggestion.

“I don’t really have a frustration meter, that’s not really the way that we think,” Harbaugh said. “Can’t afford to think that way in football, I don’t think it’s real productive in life. Just meet it as we find it and deal with it.”

The Ravens closed the facility after learning of the positive tests and conducted their meetings virtually. But as the afternoon went on and close contacts were identified, the Ravens were able to reopen the facility and operate as normal — without Dobbins, Ingram or Williams.

“Sad news to hear about (the positive tests),” tight end Mark Andrews said. “It’s a crazy time that we’re living in. But it kind of goes with this year. There’s going to be things thrown at you and you’ve got to be able to adapt. We’ve got a lot of great players on this team. You look at Gus (Edwards), Justice (Hill), those two guys are incredible athletes, incredible players. They’re going to do their job just fine and hold that torch and do their thing. No worries there.”