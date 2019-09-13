Ravens coach John Harbaugh reflects on Torrey Smith's retirement from NFL

OWINGS MILLS, Md. - Torrey Smith's journey as a local star has run its course.

The former eight-year pro announced his retirement from football on Friday in an open letter titled 'Dear Football' via The Uninterrupted.

Smith, a former Maryland Terrapin, was a second-round draft pick of the Ravens in 2011. In 2012, he was a Super Bowl champion.

"Congratulations to Torrey," coach John Harbaugh said. "He's had a tremendous career. He's a Maryland guy and … it's just an honor to know him and to have coached him and know his family."

Smith finished with 319 career receptions and 5,141 yards receiving. He had 41 total touchdowns. In his four years as a Raven, he never missed a game.

He made stops in San Francisco, Philadelphia and Carolina after he left Baltimore, where he won a Super Bowl in 2018 with the Eagles.

But the attribute that stands out to Harbaugh was Smith's speed.

"The first thing I remember looking at him coming out of Maryland: He was a guy who could get down the field and then could track a ball down the field," Harbaugh said. "How many times did he out-track a corner and either come up with the ball or get a pass interference call, just for huge plays? And then of course, the intangibles - just the personality, the leadership, the work ethic and all that."

Smith is a native Virginian and attended Stafford High School. He elected to stay in the area and attend Maryland. There, he became one of the most coveted wide receiver prospects in the 2011 NFL Draft.

"From the very beginning, you were there for me," he said in his open letter. "You were a safe haven that helped me block out all that I was dealing with at home. I was just a young kid with big dreams. I didn't know at the time that you would help pave the way for me to accomplish all of my goals. For that, I am forever grateful."

Smith was a member of the First-Team ACC team in 2010. He finished his Maryland career with 2,215 yards receiving and 19 touchdowns. He added 2,983 receiving yards, along with three touchdowns, as well.

The speedster ran a 4.41 at the NFL Combine, which led to his selection at 58th overall.

Smith ended his Ravens career with good memories throughout, and though his playing career is over, he'll still be involved in the Baltimore community."

"I've been through some moments with him on the roller coaster - you know, up and down," Harbaugh continued. "I'm sure Torrey will go on to do many great things beyond his football career."

