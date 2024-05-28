Ravens coach John Harbaugh on QB Lamar Jackson’s weight loss: ‘It’s fine’

The Baltimore Ravens lost the AFC Championship to the Kansas City Chiefs to end their 2023 season. There were plenty of reasons why the team fell short of its ultimate goal, and it is looking to rebound by making sure things don’t slip through the cracks next time around.

A big storyline over the last few weeks has been Jackson’s body transformation. The two-time MVP has dropped around 25 pounds since the start of the 2022 season, and his head coach, John Harbaugh, has weighed in on how he views his quarterback’s decision.

“Yes, I mean, it’s fine. I think that’s Lamar. He’s a pro. He knows what he’s doing. He knows where he wants to be with that. My concern is that he’s in shape, best shape of his life, and he’s working toward that. He’s ready football-wise, all the details that go with that – mentally, physically, spiritually ready to go. That’s kind of what I think about. I know he talks to the strength and conditioning people. He’s got his own people. He talks to [director of sports nutrition] Sarah [Snyder] all the time. He’s a pro. He knows what he’s doing.”

Jackson stated that he feels more agile after cutting his weight and mentioned that it might have been before COVID since he’s felt so good. It will be interesting to see how the quarterback’s transformation will impact his game, especially regarding his speed on the field.

