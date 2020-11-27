Ravens coach John Harbaugh: “We will be prepared to play the Steelers”

The Week 12 game between the Ravens and Steelers has been moved from Thursday to Sunday and now to Tuesday. Ravens coach John Harbaugh has issued a statement vowing that his team will be ready to go.

“We appreciate the efforts of the NFL and Pittsburgh Steelers throughout this process,” Harbaugh said, “while we all work to create an environment that keeps the health and safety of everyone involved at the forefront of each decision.

“Our organization has a plan in place, and we will be prepared to pay the Steelers. We thank everyone for their adaptability and look forward to the challenge of facing a very good football team at Heinz Field on Tuesday night.”

Harbaugh’s confidence is well founded. With the facility closed since Tuesday, any additional positives would be the result of community spread, not an indication that the virus continues to spread among the team. Although the team may not be as prepared as it would be in a normal week and several key players (like quarterback Lamar Jackson) won’t be available to play, the virus won’t keep the Ravens from playing on Tuesday night.

