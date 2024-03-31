Ravens coach John Harbaugh expecting breakout season from LB David Ojabo

The Baltimore Ravens drafted outside linebacker David Ojabo in the second round of the 2022 draft. Ojabo was widely regarded as a first-round selection but tore his Achilles at his Michigan Pro Day, causing him to slip to Baltimore at the beginning of Day 2.

After missing most of his rookie season, Ojabo was expected to break out in Year 2 but tore his ACL. Head coach John Harbaugh mentioned at the 2024 NFL Owners Meetings that he now expects Ojabo’s breakout to come this season.

Ojabo has plenty of potential, but his injury history is cause for concern. A scratch-free season in Year 3 could be a giant leap, but for now, that’s more of a hope than a reality.

