Ravens coach John Harbaugh defends city of Baltimore

John Harbaugh has been head coach of the Baltimore Ravens since 2008, and in that time he’s taken the team to the playoffs seven times, including a Super Bowl championship at the end of the 2012 season.

Harbaugh was asked about the city and area he’s called home for more than a decade on Monday, after President Donald Trump called longtime Rep. Elijah Cummings’ Maryland district, which includes roughly half of Baltimore as well as the majority of Howard County, “a disgusting rat and rodent infested mess” where “no human being would want to live.”

Harbaugh defended the city and its people.

‘We love the people in Baltimore’

Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh defended Baltimore on Monday. (Getty Images)

Harbaugh said this on Monday:

“My wife, my daughter and me, we love Baltimore. More than Baltimore, we love the people in Baltimore. Maybe it’s because Baltimore people love the Ravens so much. We [have] felt nothing but love here for the last 11 years. I think all big cities have challenges and problems; it’s not unique here. “Our prayer will be - from now on, at least - is that the politicians can get together and work together. Can you imagine how powerful it would be if the two sides of the aisle, two guys like those two wonderful people, got together and solved some problems and found ways to make things better? That’s what we’re all rooting for.”

On Sunday, NBA Hall of Famer Grant Hill, whose father is from Baltimore, called Trump’s comments about an American city “unconscionable.”

