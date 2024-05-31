Ravens’ coach Greg Lewis discusses Malik Cunningham switching from QB to WR

The Baltimore Ravens made an exciting addition in the middle of the 2023 season, signing quarterback Malik Cunningham off of the New England Patriots’ practice squad. Many wondered of he could be the long-term backup to quarterback Lamar Jackson, but didn’t make an impact after being signed.

Over the course of the 2024 offseason, it’s been revealed that Cunningham is switching from quarterback to wide receiver. Baltimore wide receivers coach Greg Lewis said that Cunningham wants to find any way he can to contribute on the field, and some of the other players in the wide receiver room mentoring him such as Zay Flowers, Rashod Bateman and Sean Ryan.

“Malik [Cunningham] is a football player, and he loves the game. He wants to find any way he can to get out on the field, and if it’s at receiver, it’s at quarterback, it’s at running back [or] D-Line, he’s out there trying to get it done. He’s done a great job of transitioning from the quarterback position to the receiver position, working with Zay [Flowers] and Sean Ryan and ‘Bate’ [Rashod Bateman]. They’re bringing him along and teaching him the nuances of playing receiver, but he understands spatial awareness, [and] he understands from the quarterback’s perspective, so obviously, he understands zone coverage. Now, it’s just getting him to do the little things are receivers do, because he hasn’t done it a bunch.”

It’s unclear what the role for Cunningham would be if he were to win one of the team’s wide receiver spots coming out of training camp. However, there is plenty of potential for him to learn a new position, especially considering his athletic gifts.

