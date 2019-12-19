Ravens closing in on all-time rushing record

If the Ravens run over their final two games the way they have for their first 14, they’ll set a new NFL record for rushing yards in a season.

The record of 3,165 rushing yards was set by the Patriots in 1978. Since then, teams have rarely even come close to that record, as the NFL has become more of a passing league, and running the ball for 3,000 yards in a season has appeared virtually impossible.

But this year’s Ravens are at 2,830 yards through 14 games. That means they need just 336 yards to break that 1978 Patriots record.

Given that the Ravens are averaging 202 rushing yards a game, 336 over two games should be very doable. On Sunday they face a Browns defense that’s 27th in the NFL in rushing yards allowed, so it’s highly likely that the Ravens will get most of the way there this week.

The big question, however, is whether the Ravens will even be trying in Week 17. If Baltimore beats Cleveland on Sunday, the Ravens will have home-field advantage wrapped up and nothing to play for in Week 17. That probably means Lamar Jackson will sit out. If the Ravens are going to break the record, it may be Robert Griffin III leading the way.