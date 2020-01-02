Ravens clean up Pro Football Talk's end of season awards

When your team goes 14-2, setting a franchise record for wins while pacing the entire league, your organization tends to win a few awards.

It appears that pattern will continue for the 2019 Ravens, a record-setting group led by some of the best in the NFL in their respective roles.

The four most important figures in any football organization are, in some order, owner, general manager, head coach and quarterback.

The Ravens boast one of the best structures of any franchise in the sport, and their success is reflected in the early returns on awards for this past regular season.

There's no "Owner of the Year" honor, but the other three key figures in Baltimore have all been recognized early in awards season.

Pro Football Talk's Mike Floria released his choices for several awards, and the Ravens cleaned up. Per Florio, head coach John Harbaugh, general manager Eric DeCosta, and quarterback Lamar Jackson each are the most deserving recipients of their respective awards.

More hardware (no trophies are involved) for the Ravens; G.M. Eric DeCosta is the PFT executive of the year https://t.co/a29pmPdsix — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) January 1, 2020

DeCosta has been an important decision-maker with the Ravens organization since its inception in 1996, and 2019 was his first year since succeeding Hall of Famer Ozzie Newsome at the top. DeCosta helped transition the Ravens into a new era of contention, building a roster that complements his star second-year quarterback.

He also helped rebuild the team's defense on the fly, weathering the losses of stalwarts like Terrell Suggs and Eric Weddle.

As the architect of the best team in football, he was an easy choice for Executive of the Year.

There was a time during the 2018 season when it seemed like Ravens coach John Harbaugh's time in Baltimore would be ending; now, Harbaugh is the coach of the year https://t.co/ayn1FqLrJ2 — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) January 1, 2020

Less clear was the Coach of the Year race. Harbaugh is an obvious, deserving choice, but 2019 was a banner year for head coaches around the league. Kyle Shanahan's turnaround of the 49ers, Bill Belichik's historic Patriots defense, Matt LaFleur's 13-3 rookie season, Sean Payton's strong year without Drew Brees for several games, and even Brian Flores' midseason turnaround of a depleted Dolphins roster are all worthy of recognition.

But Harbaugh has it all. Not only did the Ravens outperform preseason expectations, but they established themselves as one of the best teams in modern NFL history. He embraced an entirely new scheme and quarterback, and he engaged with modern analytics in a way not seen in the NFL before.

There are a lot of great choices here, but only one right choice.

The same can be said about Most Valuable Player.

Of all the awards we've handed out today (and there were plenty of them), the easiest one to pick was MVP https://t.co/Dfa1w2J17Y — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) January 2, 2020

Lamar Jackson is the runaway MVP favorite, and it would qualify as a historic upset if he were to lose out to Russell Wilson, Deshaun Watson or any other candidate.

Jackson announced his presence with a five-touchdown perfect game Week 1 in Miami, and he never slowed down from there. His stats put him up with some of the all-time great quarterback performances in league history.

What Jackson accomplished night in and night out is one of the most remarkable stories the NFL has seen in years, especially considered where expectations were for him entering the season.

2019 will forever be remembered as the Year of Lamar, but if Pro Football Talk's awards selections are any indication, it may be more accurate to refer to it as the Year of the Ravens.

