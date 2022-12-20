Ravens claim WR Sammy Watkins off waivers from Packers

The Green Bay Packers got healthy at wide receiver and no longer needed veteran Sammy Watkins, who was released on Monday in what coach Matt LaFleur described as a “tough decision.” The Baltimore Ravens are hurting at wide receiver and needed veteran help, so the AFC playoff hopeful claimed Watkins off of waivers from the Packers on Tuesday.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network first reported the news.

Watkins, 29, caught 13 passes over nine games in Green Bay. He signed with the Packers this offseason after playing 14 games and catching 27 passes for the Ravens in 2021.

Despite a strong start, Watkins missed four games with a hamstring injury and never regained his footing in the Packers offense after returning. He played just 11 snaps over the last two games and was released before the Packers hosted the Rams on Monday night.

While the Packers move on with Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb and rookies Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs and Samori Toure at wide receiver, Watkins will get new life in the AFC.

The Ravens are already without Rashod Bateman, who is on injured reserve, and starter Devin Duvernay is now dealing with an injury, opening an opportunity for Watkins to contribute right away in Baltimore.

The Packers are 6-8 and fighting for playoff life, but the Ravens are 9-5 and in the driver’s seat for a playoff spot in the AFC.

