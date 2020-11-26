Ravens claim tackle Jake Rodgers off waivers from Broncos

The Baltimore Ravens added offensive tackle Jake Rodgers off waivers from the Denver Broncos on Wednesday.

Rodgers has appeared in 19 games for the Broncos over the previous two seasons with one start last season. He filled in at tackle for 51 snaps in Week 9 against the Atlanta Falcons when Demar Dotson left the game due to injury. He had been promoted back to the active roster from the practice squad in early October.

It’s Rodgers’ second stint with the Ravens after spending time on the team’s practice squad in the latter stages of the 2018 season. Rodgers helps with depth on the offensive line for Baltimore as Patrick Mekari and Matt Skura are on the reserve/COVID-19 list and Tyre Phillips has missed three straight games with an ankle injury.

Rodgers has spent time with the Broncos, Ravens, Pittsburgh Steelers, Houston Texans, Los Angeles Chargers, Carolina Panthers, New York Giants and Atlanta Falcons. He was a seventh-round pick by the Falcons in 2015 out of Eastern Washington.

