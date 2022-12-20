Ravens claim Sammy Watkins on waivers as Devin Duvernay sustains foot injury in practice

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Sammy Watkins (11) in action prior to the NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Former NFL first-round receiver Sammy Watkins didn't last long on the waiver wire. Watkins was reportedly claimed by the Baltimore Ravens on Tuesday, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

The news comes a day after Watkins was cut by the Green Bay Packers hours before the team played on "Monday Night Football."

The #Ravens claimed WR Sammy Watkins off waivers, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 20, 2022

Once the move is official, it will mark the second time in his career Watkins played for the Ravens. He played 13 games with the team last season, putting up 394 yards and one touchdown on 27 catches.

Watkins failed to top those numbers in Green Bay this season. In nine games, he had 13 catches for 206 and no scores with the Packers.

Ravens dealing with another wide receiver injury

Though he has yet to practice with the Ravens, Watkins could work his way into playing time quickly. Ravens wideout Devin Duvernay reportedly injured his foot Tuesday and will undergo tests, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Baltimore WR Devin Duvernay is undergoing tests for a foot injury that he suffered today at practice. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 20, 2022

Duvernay, 25, has 407 yards and 3 touchdowns this season. He entered the year as the Ravens' No. 2 receiver behind Rashod Bateman, but was pushed up the depth chart when Bateman sustained a foot injury. It's unclear if Duvernay will miss time due to his injury.

After a strong start to his career with the Buffalo Bills, injuries have slowed Watkins' development. He's showed flashes of greatness since leaving Buffalo — Watkins scored 8 touchdowns with the Los Angeles Rams in 2017 and caught 52 balls with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2019 — but hasn't topped 1,000 receiving yards since 2015.