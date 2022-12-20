Ravens claim Sammy Watkins off waivers as Devin Duvernay sustains foot injury in practice

Sammy Watkins was released by the Packers on Monday and claimed by the Ravens on Tuesday. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Former NFL first-round receiver Sammy Watkins didn't last long on the waiver wire. Watkins was claimed by the Baltimore Ravens, the team announced on Tuesday. The news comes a day after Watkins was cut by the Green Bay Packers hours before the team played on "Monday Night Football."

It marks the second time in his career Watkins played for the Ravens. He played 13 games with the team last season, putting up 394 yards and one touchdown on 27 catches.

Watkins failed to top those numbers in Green Bay in 2022. In nine games, he had 13 catches for 206 and no scores with the Packers.

Ravens dealing with another wide receiver injury

Though he has yet to practice with the Ravens, Watkins could work his way into playing time quickly. Ravens wideout Devin Duvernay was placed on injured reserve on Tuesday.

Duvernay, 25, has 407 yards and 3 touchdowns this season. He entered the year as the Ravens' No. 2 receiver behind Rashod Bateman, but was pushed up the depth chart when Bateman sustained a foot injury of his own. Duvernay will miss multiple weeks, according to ESPN's Field Yates.

After a strong start to his career with the Buffalo Bills, injuries have slowed Watkins' development. He's showed flashes of greatness since leaving Buffalo — Watkins scored 8 touchdowns with the Los Angeles Rams in 2017 and caught 52 balls with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2019 — but hasn't topped 1,000 receiving yards since 2015.