Ravens claim cornerback Davontae Harris off waivers from Broncos

The Ravens added some cornerback help to their injured secondary by claiming Davontae Harris off waivers.

Harris was last a member of the Broncos, where he played seven games this season. Harris was released on Monday. He played on defense just one game this season, when he played 54 snaps in Week 9 against the Falcons.

In 26 career games, he’s made 40 tackles and has no interceptions. This season, he was predominantly a special teams contributor for the Broncos.

Baltimore has been devastated by injury at the cornerback position and has placed five corners on injured reserve. Tavon Young and Iman Marshall are both out for the season with knee injuries. Terrell Bonds, Anthony Averett and Khalil Dorsey are all on injured reserve, but are set to return at some point this season

Cornerback Jimmy Smith has been battling an ankle injury as well, as the Ravens’ secondary looks to get back on track in time for Sunday’s game against the Titans.