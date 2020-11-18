The Ravens made an addition to their secondary on Wednesday.

The team announced that they have claimed cornerback Davontae Harris off of waivers. Harris was dropped by the Broncos on Tuesday as they opened up a roster spot for De’Vante Bausby.

Harris was a Bengals fifth-round pick in 2018, played three games as a rookie and went to Denver as a waiver claim last year. He played in all 16 games last year and appeared in seven games this year before getting dropped. He has 40 tackles and three pass breakups in his 26 career appearances.

The Ravens have cornerbacks Tavon Young, Iman Marshall,Anthony Averett, and Terrell Bonds on injured reserve and Jimmy Smith missed practice Wednesday after not playing last Sunday night with an ankle injury.

Ravens claim Davontae Harris off waivers originally appeared on Pro Football Talk