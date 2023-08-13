Ravens claim CB Tae Hayes off waivers

There's a new cornerback in the Ravens secondary.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that cornerback Tae Hayes is headed to Baltimore as a waiver claim. Hayes spent a week with the Lions before being waived.

Hayes spent most of the offseason with the Patriots after playing two games for them last season. He also played five games for the Panthers in 2022 and made six other appearances for the Dolphins, Vikings, and Jaguars over the previous two seasons.

Marlon Humphrey, Rock Ya-Sin, Jalyn Armour-Davis, Demarion Williams, Arthur Maulet, and Kevon Seymour make up the first three levels of the team's depth chart at corner.