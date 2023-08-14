Ravens claim CB Tae Hayes off of waivers from Lions

The Baltimore Ravens have major questions at cornerback heading into the 2023 NFL season. Marlon Humphrey is one of the best at the position in the entire league, but after him on the depth chart there is cause for concern, especially if injuries hit the group like there already have been.

After the team’s 20-19 preseason win over the Philadelphia Eagles, Baltimore made an addition at cornerback, claiming Tae Hayes off of waivers from the Detroit Lions. Hayes was released from Detroit following their first preseason game, but quickly found a new home with the Ravens.

The Ravens have claimed DB Tae Hayes off of waivers from the Lions. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) August 13, 2023

