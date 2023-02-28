Ravens have chunk of total cap space ahead of 2023 free agency

The Baltimore Ravens have plenty of needs to fill in the 2023 offseason and are positioned to be key players when free agency opens in March. The team currently holds the eighth most available cap space in the NFL at just under $26 million dollars in unallocated funds ahead of the free agency period.

Much of this room will be made available for quarterback Lamar Jackson’s extension or franchise tag, though the team could also free up more room by restructuring or cutting ties with other players under contract. They will look to add talent on both sides of the ball as they re-tool their roster to compete for a Super Bowl title in 2023.

Certainly, a resolution of Jackson’s situation will be the most critical aspect of their offseason roadmap, though once the numbers to retain him are hammered out, they should still have the cap room to add talent at other positions. Who they might target in free agency is, to this point, unknown, though they will need to know how much money they’ll be working with before they can make any big splashes as top players around the NFL find new homes for the 2023 season.

Story originally appeared on Ravens Wire