Ravens, Chiefs to play 2024 NFL season opener on NBC4

(WCMH) — The 2024 NFL season opener is officially 115 days away with Super Bowl contenders set to play in the kickoff game.

The league announced on Monday that the two-time defending champion Kansas City Chiefs will host the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday, Sept. 5 in the season opener. The game is scheduled to start at 8:20 p.m. and be broadcast on NBC4. This will be the 19th consecutive season that NBC4 will broadcast the NFL Kickoff Game.

The Chiefs, led by three-time Super Bowl champion quarterback Patrick Mahomes, will seek to make NFL history and become the first team to win three straight Super Bowls. Kansas City has won the NFL title three of the last five seasons.

Baltimore will come into the 2024 season hungry after losing to Kansas City in last year’s AFC Championship game 17-10 at home. The Ravens’ offense will be seen as one of the strongest in the league with now two-time MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson and former NFL rushing champion Derrick Henry leading a revitalized offense.

The second game of the 2024 NFL season has also been confirmed with the Philadelphia Eagles taking on the Green Bay Packers in a rare Friday game on Sept. 6 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. This game will be the first in NFL history in South America and will be broadcast exclusively via streaming on Peacock.

The full 2024 NFL schedule is set to be revealed Wednesday night. The league is expected to make more announcements of major games in the lead-up to the full reveal.

