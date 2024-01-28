Ravens-Chiefs AFC championship game pause was drone-related

A drone once again paused a highly anticipated Ravens game.

During the first quarter of Baltimore’s AFC championship game Sunday against the visiting Kansas City Chiefs, there was a brief break as referees announced an “administrative” timeout. That pause was drone-related, Maryland Stadium Authority vice president for public safety Vernon Conaway told The Baltimore Sun.

The pause lasted only a couple of minutes and, soon after, Lamar Jackson and the Ravens tied the game at 7 late in the first quarter.

For safety reasons, the Federal Aviation Administration places a Temporary Flight Restriction during large outdoor sporting events.

There was a similar, but lengthier, delay earlier this season when a drone was spotted during the Ravens’ game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Nov. 16. During that month, eight drones violated restrictions by flying near the stadium during games. Typically, those who violate the restrictions are seeking to get an aerial photograph of the stadium and do not realize the dangers of flying a drone, Conaway has said, which can cause harm if the operator loses control of it.

There were no such drone issues during the Ravens’ two December home games.

Sunday’s drone was launched from an area near the intersection of W. Lee Street and S. Sharp Street. Maryland State Police responded to the area, located the drone pilot, and are investigating, Conaway said.

This story might be updated.