The Rams have made some changes to their assistant coaches but another may be leaving for a new job.

According to Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, both the Ravens and the Chargers have requested to interview Rams pass game coordinator/QBs coach Zac Robinson for their respective offensive coordinator openings.

Robinson has been with the Rams since 2019. He was initially the team’s assistant QBs coach before working with the receivers in 2020. He went back to being the assistant QBs coach in 2021 and was promoted to his current role in 2022.

Robinson was a seventh-round pick by the Patriots in 2010 and also spent time with the Seahawks, Lions, and Bengals. But he did not ever appear in a regular-season game.

The Ravens need a new offensive coordinator after Greg Roman stepped down earlier this week.

The Chargers fired former OC Joe Lombardi earlier this week.

Ravens, Chargers request interview with Zac Robinson for OC originally appeared on Pro Football Talk