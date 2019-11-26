The Ravens started Monday's game as well as could be - except for one key injury.

Baltimore center Matt Skura left the game on a cart with what appeared to be a knee injury. His leg was rolled into on a 4th down play. The Ravens converted, but Skura left the game on a cart.

Skura injury is such a tough blow. That Ravens starting OL unit had logged the 4th most snaps of any starting 5 in the league together. One of only 4 units with 600+ snaps. Hard to put a value on continuity. — Mike Golic Jr (@MGolicJR57) November 26, 2019

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Skura hadn't missed a snap all season long and was one of three linemen to have never left the field all year - the other two were Bradley Bozeman and Orlando Brown Jr.

Patrick Mekari entered the game to replace Skura. Mekari is an undrafted rookie free agent out of California.

It's unknown what Skura's injury is, but any significant absence would be critical to a Ravens rushing attack that's been the league's best this season.

MORE RAVENS NEWS:

Ravens center Matt Skura carted off field on Monday Night Football originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington