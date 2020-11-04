Ravens work out CB Tramon Williams with several on reserve/COVID-19 list

Ravens work out veteran CB with several on reserve/COVID-19 list originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Ravens defense has been hit hard in the last few days since star cornerback Marlon Humphrey announced he tested positive for the coronavirus.

Humphrey himself will have to miss Baltimore's Week 9 game in Indianapolis, and seven other teammates have been deemed high-risk close contacts who have to quarantine. Their game status for Sunday is currently up in the air, and the Ravens won't have any answers until later in the week.

In the meantime, Baltimore is looking elsewhere for defensive depth.

The Ravens will be working out longtime Packers CB Tramon Williams. Baltimore's defensive depth was thinned recently with several players placed on the COVID-19 list. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) November 4, 2020

All seven close contacts to Humphrey were on the defense, so it's no surprise that's where the Ravens are looking. In addition to Humphrey, Terrell Bonds is another cornerback who may miss the game on Sunday.

Tramon Williams is a longtime veteran who spent his first eight seasons and most recent two in Green Bay. The 37-year-old has spent some time at safety, though he has primarily been a cornerback, so if the Ravens end up signing him to the roster, he can provide depth at multiple positions in the secondary.

With five linebackers also awaiting future coronavirus test results, it won't be a surprise to see more players brought in to the Ravens facility throughout the week. Williams was one of seven players brought in for a workout on Wednesday.